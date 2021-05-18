New guide on support services for people diagnosed with dementia, their families and carers

The NHS in North Wales has published a new guide to explain more about the support and services available for people diagnosed with dementia, their families and carers.

Dementia Care: A Shared Journey makes it clear exactly what support people expect when accessing healthcare services, whether that is in hospital or in the community, as well as explaining the role families and carers have to play in care planning.

The launch coincides with Dementia Action Week 2021, which is a national campaign led by the Alzheimer’s Society. It is designed to raise awareness and to improve the lives of people affected by dementia, which is fully supported by Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board.

Gill Harris, Executive Director of Nursing and Midwifery, said: “We know that attending hospital and having treatment or a procedure can be an anxious experience, especially for someone with dementia.

“We want to make sure that the right level of support is delivered at every step of the patient journey, and also for family members and carers.

“Our new guide, Dementia Care: A Shared Journey, helps to illustrate how this support will be provided whether someone comes in for a planned appointment or as an emergency. It explains more about how we have made our services more dementia friendly and sets out the care you and your family can expect from diagnosis to end-of-life care.

“It is so important that we take this opportunity to raise awareness about dementia and make sure people get the best possible information and support.”

Find out more information about our new Integrated Care Pathway to make our services more dementia friendly: Dementia Care: A Shared Journey in the Dementia Services.

More information about Dementia Action Week can be found on the Alzheimer’s Society website.