New funding will help local angling club expand its free fishing sessions to wider community

An angling club which has helped to keep youngsters off the streets by getting them hooked on the sport is set to expand its free fishing sessions to the wider community thanks to a grant from Comic relief lotto funds.

Connah’s Quay and District Angling Club introduced fishing free of charge to around 200 kids, aged from four up to 16, through its hugely successful ‘Fish Early, Fish for Life’ programme which takes place during the summer.

The club has now been awarded over £2500 in funding from the Comic Relief Community Fund following a successful bid.

The money will help buy new equipment so they can offer free fishing sessions to the wider community including charitable organisations and disability groups.

Vice Chairman of Connah’s Quay and District Angling Club, Alan White said:

“The Comic Relief lotto money is a real boost and is greatly received.

It is being used to replace worn out fishing equipment and increasing the number of sets so that the club can continue to provided opportunities for the community.

Our aim is to encourage youngsters off computers and from street corners and get them into an active sport.

We want to encourage charitable organisations and other community groups to also come along and enjoy being outside in a beautiful setting at the Rosie lake, within Wepre Park, the Jewel in Flintshire’s crown while learning to fish.”