New Downing Street daily press conferences to keep public informed on fight against coronavirus

Published: Monday, Mar 16th, 2020
The UK government will begin daily televised press conferences from Monday to update the public on the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

They will be held by Prime Minister Boris Johnson and senior Ministers supported by scientific and medical experts including the Chief Medical Office and Chief Scientific Adviser.

The press conferences form part of the government’s ‘commitment to clarity and transparency’ in order to ensure the public are fully informed about the steps they can take to protect themselves and others.

The move comes after heavy criticism of the governments communication strategy, over the weekend Health Minister Matt Hancock. wrote an op-ed outlining the latest plans in the fight against the spread of coronavirus. 

Hancock tweeted out the update on Saturday evening which was published by the Sunday Telegraph however, it was stuck behind a paywall meaning anyone who wanted to read it needed to pay!

The paywall was later taken down, however it wasn’t until late Sunday morning that the article was republished on the governments own website. 

A Downing Street spokesperson said:

“The Prime Minister and this Government are committed to keeping the public informed every step of the way about what we’re doing to fight the spread of coronavirus, when we’re doing it and why we’re doing it. At all times we will be led by the science to bring forward the right responses at the right time to this global pandemic.”

On Monday morning the Prime Minister will speak to British manufacturers including Unipart Group to ask them to support production of essential medical equipment for the NHS.

He will stress the vital role of Britain’s manufacturers in preparing the country for a significant spread of coronavirus and call on them to step up and support the nationwide effort to fight the virus.

On Monday afternoon the Prime Minister will chair another meeting of the COBR emergency committee to coordinate the government’s ongoing response to coronavirus.

The meeting is expected to include discussion on current modelling of the outbreak and next steps on plans around shielding elderly and vulnerable people, household isolation and mass gatherings.

A Downing Street spokesperson said:

“Preparing for the spread of the coronavirus outbreak is a national priority and we’re calling on the manufacturing industry and all those with relevant expertise who might be able to help to come together to help the country tackle this national crisis.

We need to step up production of vital equipment such as ventilators so that we can all help the most vulnerable, and we need businesses to come to us and help in this national effort.”

 

