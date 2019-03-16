New dog day care centre could be created near Mostyn

A new dog day care centre could be created for people to pamper their pets on an industrial estate in Flintshire.

Plans have been entered for a facility where dogs can be trained, groomed and given hydrotherapy on Flint Business Park at Llanerch-y-Mor, near Mostyn.

Carly Thomas from Flint is proposing to run the 485 square metre unit, which sits off the Coast Road.

In her application, Miss Thomas said the industrial park had been newly created and that a gym and cafe were also set to move in nearby.

She said: “The proposed scheme is for the change of use of the existing industrial unit to a dog activity centre.

“The centre will offer various facilities, such as dog training classes for all types of dogs.

“Dog hydrotherapy can be just for dogs who enjoy swimming and having fun or for dogs who with medical issues, such as post operation to build muscles back up.

“Dog day care is for dogs that owners don’t like to leave at home for long periods of time, such as going to work.

“The dog grooming salon offers general grooming, baths or any requirements the owner requests, such as nail clipping.”

Comments are being invited on the change of use application via the Flintshire Council website until next Thursday.

The local authority is aiming to decided on the proposals by mid-April.

By Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter