New display board plotting the history of steel and its relationship with River Dee set to be unveiled

A brand new steelworks display is set to be unveiled at the Quay Watermen’s Association Kathleen and May Heritage Centre on Dock Road in Connah’s Quay.

Tata Steel has donated a 3 metre long steel history board with accompanying pictures of the shipping of steel freight on the River Dee.

The board with form part of Heritage Lottery Fund backed project- ‘Putting the Quay back into Connah’s Quay.’

Bill Duckworth, Site Manager Tata Steel said:

“The steel industry in Deeside has changed enormously over the years, but the constant has been the strong association with the River Dee and the role it has played in the industry. Tata Steel at Shotton is delighted to be able to support the QWA Heritage Centre by donating the history board which will help future generations understand what used to happen here and the important role it has played in shaping this community.”

Former steelworkers are being invited to go along to meet old colleagues and new staff as Tata Steel teams up with the QWA and Flintshire County Council to provide visitors and local people with the most up to date interpretation of Flintshire’s steel heritage.

QWA Chairman Paula Ellis said:

“We are very grateful to Tata Steel for donating this information panel and supporting the QWA in our heritage and community endeavours. The QWA Heritage Centre overlooks the river and the steelworks so it the best location in Flintshire to find out more about the county’s Industrial Heritage while relaxing with a cup of coffee and a slice of cake in our lovely café.”

Later in the year a new series of history panels sited along the banks of the River Dee will be added covering trade, fishing, heritage and wildlife.

Flintshire County Council Deputy Leader and local member Bernie Attridge said:

“This is the first time we have been able to display information about the roots of the steel industry on Deeside and we are very proud to support the QWA and Tata in providing this connection for our communities to enjoy through the HLF Project and our Countryside Service” I am sure many current and former steelworkers, local people and visitors using the Wales Coast Path will be delighted by the panel and the prominence it gives to the area’s proud industrial heritage.”

Maritime Arts Weekend will also take on the 2 and 3 June and a series of after school activities bringing the River Dee back to the community.

Thursday’s unveiling starts at 2.30pm – for further details contact Mike Taylor Coastal Ranger 07711 438127 or The QWA on 01244 818029.