New development of 20 apartments on Mold business park backed for approval

A new development of 20 apartments looks set to be built on the edge of a business park in Mold.

It comes as plans for two apartment blocks on land to the back of Broncoed Business Park have been recommended for approval by a senior officer from Flintshire Council.

The proposals were originally put forward by FG Whitley & Sons Ltd in September last year.

The site is currently allocated as employment land, but the company said there was surplus of business space in Mold.

They added the site had been marketed for commercial development for more than a decade without success.

The local authority’s chief planning officer has now given his backing to the scheme, subject to a payment of more than £60,000 being given to fund education at Bryn Coch Community Primary School in the town.

In a report, Andrew Farrow said: “It is acknowledged that the proposed development would result in the loss of part of an area of allocated employment land which occupies an important key focal point at the entrance into Mold.

“The supporting commercial viability assessment advanced by the applicant has been scrutinised in depth, by way of an independent review commissioned by the local planning authority.

“This confirms that the conclusions are a true reflection of the current market situation which exists.

“In this context its alternative use for residential development is in my view acceptable and the scale and form of the apartment blocks are reflective of the character of existing development at this location.”

One letter was received by the council in relation to the proposals in which the author said they had no objections to the principle of the development.

However, they asked for safeguards to be put in place to protect the privacy of residents living at a nearby house.

In response, Mr Farrow said appropriate separation distances would be used to address the issue.

If the plans are approved, the developers will also be required to pay £733 per apartment towards improvements at Is y Coed play area in Mold.

The application will be considered by members of the authority’s planning committee at a meeting on Wednesday.

By Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter (more here).