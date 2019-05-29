New Deeside gym set to open with family fun day on Thursday

As part of the launch Énergie Fitness Deeside is planning a spectacular family event to mark the special occasion.

The launch party will be held on the rear end of the retail park car park between ​4.30pm – 8.30pm on Thursday May 30th​.

Nathalie Stephens, Joint-Manager at Énergie Fitness Deeside commented;

“We have so much planned for our launch party and are literally taking over half the car park! We have so far arranged for a DJ, hog roast, drinks & nibbles, entertainment, ice cream, bouncy castle, penalty shoot-out competition and much more.

We also have the support of many local businesses, all of whom setting up their own stalls around the perimeter of the car park to showcase their offerings. It’s going to be such a fun-filled day for all the family to enjoy! ”

Glyn Stephens, Joint- Manager at Energie Fitness Deeside commented;

“We are so excited for the upcoming opening party. The party really epitomises what the energie brand is all about and that is, energie is more than just a gym.

The énergie brand is internationally renowned for not only it’s homely, friendly and non-intimidating approach but also fostering community spirit, both within and outside the club.

By producing a family-feel ambience and encouraging, comfortable environment for all, we hope it empowers more people to transform their lives”