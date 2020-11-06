New data shows over 40% of Flintshire schools have recorded at least one positive COVID-19 case since start of term

New data shows that just over 40 percent of schools in Flintshire have recorded at least one positive COVID-19 cases since the start of term.

Figures published for the first time by Public Health Wales show that for all of Wales, between 1 September and 4 November, there were 2101 new COVID-19 cases recorded across 695 schools; 951 cases in staff and 1150 in pupils.

That’s from a total of 1573 schools across Wales and represents 44 percent of schools which have have recorded at least one positive COVID-19 case.

The numbers show that in Wales, 82 percent of secondary school recorded a positive case amongst pupils or staff,





The figures appear to be much lower in primary school settings across Wales with 39 percent reporting positive cases.

In Flintshire, of the 64 primary schools in the county, 22 have recorded at least one positive COVID-19 case.

Of the 11 secondary schools in the county, 9 recorded at least one positive COVID-19 cases since the start of term.

In total, positive cases have been reported in 42 percent of the 75 maintained schools in Flintshire since the start of term.

The data also shows that in the 21 days to 4 November, a total of 39 pupils and staff in Flintshire have tested positive.

In further education colleges in Flintshire, there were 16 reports of new COVID-19 cases in the past 21 days.

The data shows Wrexham had highest number of positive cases across the six counties in north Wales with 47 over the past 21 days.

All nine of Wrexham’s secondary schools have reported COVID-19 cases since term started.

Primary and secondary schools in Conwy have recorded the lowest number of cases in north Wales over the past 21 days at 11.

Children in primary schools and years 7 and 8 in secondary schools returned to call following the half term break, those secondary school pupils in years 9 will return class on Monday as the firebreak in Wales ends.

Public Health Wales said: “The presence of cases linked to a school or educational institution does not necessarily imply that transmission occurred in that setting.

Local intelligence is required to determine whether transmission is likely to have occurred within such institutions.”

According to Public Health Wales data, 768 people in Flintshire tested positive for COVID-19 in the 21 days to November 2.