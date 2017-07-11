New born baby found in Towyn bus shelter this morning

Police say a newborn baby girl was found in a Towyn bus shelter this morning, police are concerned for the mother’s well-being and are urging her to get in touch with them.

Helen Douglas of North Wales Police said;

At about 07:15 hours this morning a new born baby girl was found in a bus shelter by the Magpie and Stump public house in Towyn, Conwy.

We want mum to know that she is currently being cared for and treated in Ysbyty Glan Clwyd.

We are concerned about the health of the mother of the baby girl and are appealing for her to come forward by contacting me, Helen on 07835 92378.

Likewise if you are a concerned friend, relative or neighbour of the mother you can also contact me on the same number.

We want to ensure that the mother is provided with the medical support she needs.