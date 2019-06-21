News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

New £4m Queensferry Day and Community Centre set to open next week

Published: Friday, Jun 21st, 2019
The new Day and Community Centre for people with Learning Disabilities in Flintshire, named ‘Hwb Cyfle’ – which means Opportunity Hub – opens its doors on Monday 24 June. 

Flintshire County Council has invested over £4million to provide this much needed, purpose built facility that will replace the existing day centre at Glanrafon, Queensferry.  

Local people will be able to enjoy a state of the art building with activity and workshop spaces, sensory rooms and personal care facilities.

Flintshire Council will be working with our voluntary sector partner Hft to support people with learning disabilities to develop their skills and increase their independence.

The vibrant café and sensory garden spaces will provide an opportunity for the wider community to use the excellent community facilities at the centre, and ensure that Hwb Cyfle is a key asset in the local community. 

Flintshire County Council’s Cabinet Member for Social Services, Councillor Christine Jones, said:

“This is an exciting day for Flintshire who, along with our partners, is working hard to transform services for people with a learning disability. Flintshire County Council has invested in the future of this key service and enabled these state of the art facilities to come into being.”

 

