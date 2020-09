New £2m sustainable food packaging hub set for AMRC Cymru in Broughton

It will aim to lead to the adoption of waste-reducing eco-innovations in the sector that increase productivity and lower Life Cycle Assessment (LCA).

The sustainability centre will become a hub for the uptake of emerging technologies and materials in the food and drink packaging supply chain.

A new sustainable food packaging hub is being established at the Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre Cymru (AMRC Cymru) in Broughton thanks to a £2m financial investment from the Welsh Government.

Lesley Griffiths, Minister for Environment, Energy & Rural Affairs, said: “Our ambition is to raise Wales’ international profile and proactively market our innovation in quality food and drink to the world.





I believe the innovations we are exploring at AMRC Cymru can deliver a range of measures to future-proof the industry in Wales.

We want to see the food, drink and packaging industry reducing its reliance on manual labour and increasing skill levels within the sector and are extremely interested in exploring innovation in processes.

This will drive forward the industry into a new era of green growth in the Welsh economy and it is vital the sector responds to these high potential opportunities.

This can only be achieved by urgently developing new processes and incorporating the new technologies to tackle single-use plastic and recycling.”

The hub will exhibit the AMRC Cymru’s capabilities in advanced automation, collaborative robotics, additive manufacturing and visualisation and there will also be prototyping and functional test equipment for new packaging solutions and ideas.

AMRC Cymru’s Operations Director, Jason Murphy, said: “The conversion of our facility to producing medical ventilators since March has unfortunately delayed the completion of the Food and Drink Packaging Sustainability Centre.

However, that delay has given us the time to model the demonstrator virtually and consider how we can best set it up so that visiting SMEs can gain the most from it.

“This will hopefully be one of our key strength areas at AMRC Cymru and nearly all of our engineers here in Broughton will be working on aspects of the demonstrator. Ideally, we would like to be able to invite visitors in to see it sometime in 2021.”

The food and drink industry is a rising star in the Welsh economy and in 2014 the Food and Drink Action Plan stated an ambitious target to achieve growth for the sector to £7bn turnover (food and farming) by 2020.

The target was well and truly beaten with recorded turnover of £7.47bn at the end of 2019. The latest figures show the whole food and drink supply chain in Wales employs 229,500 people and has an overall annual turnover of £22.1bn.

Minister for Economy, Transport and North Wales, Ken Skates, said: “North Wales has the operational capabilities to maximise the opportunities to deliver and drive forward innovation in the food and drink sector.

“The successful delivery of the Food and Drink Packaging Sustainability Centre will create a more resilient Welsh economy which helps develop companies that are profitable and sustainable.

“The state-of-the-art facilities at AMRC Cymru in Broughton will be key in developing unique technological solutions which will enhance the global competitiveness of Welsh firms, reinforcing our food and drink sector’s world-leading reputation.