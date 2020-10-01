Deeside.com > News

Posted: Thu 1st Oct 2020

New £1.2m education centre constructed at Coleg Cambria Llysfasi

A new £1.2m rural education centre has been constructed at Coleg Cambria Llysfasi, pictures reveal.

Taking a look through the currently unfurnished building via the first internal images, the modern facility looks set to serve local communities in North Wales as part of the Welsh Government’s ‘Prosperity for All’ strategy.

Their vision is to provide more education links in town and villages across the country.

Elin Roberts, the new Assistant Principal of Technical Studies and site lead at Llysfasi, said it will be open to students and the public later this year.


“We are absolutely delighted with the completed building and confident it will serve as a hub for education in this region for many years to come,” added Mrs Roberts.

“We are at the heart of land-based learning and this will enable us to take that to the next level; our other priorities, including preservation and celebration of the Welsh language, accessible qualifications and as a place for community groups to meet – will all benefit from this.

“The facility itself is impressive inside and out and once again shows Cambria’s commitment to delivering innovative and welcoming environments in which to learn, teach and achieve personal and professional development.”

 

 

The two-storey site includes IT and multimedia suites, space for workshops, classrooms, breakout spaces, a kitchen area, offices, and meeting rooms which will deliver bilingual, family and community-focused services.

The building work was completed by Wrexham-based Read Construction last month.

Stuart Hetherington, Contract Manager at Read Construction, said it had been a pleasure to work in partnership with the college and finish the project on time, despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Read worked alongside Coleg Cambria and our dedicated supply chain to ensure our workforce and the surrounding community remained safe,” he said.

“The scheme will make a significant difference to the local community – giving access to services that are essential for the rural area.”

For more on Coleg Cambria, visit the website: www.cambria.ac.uk



