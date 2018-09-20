Nearly £3000 of Class A drugs seized as police operation targeting dealers in Holywell gets underway

Crack cocaine and heroin worth an estimated £3000 has been seized by police in Holywell in just 24 hours as an operation to catch drug dealers targeting the town steps up.

Police launched Operation Grittier earlier this week in a bid to “stamp down”on drug dealing around Holywell High Street, the Strand and the Woods.

The operation has seen an increase in high visibility patrols and dog units brought in to help catch dealers.

Yesterday two people were arrested following a stop check by local officers and a quantity of Class A Drugs were recovered.

In an update on Facebook today a North Flintshire police spokesperson said;

“As promised earlier this morning Officers have been out on High Visibility patrol on the High Street and around the Strand and the Woods.

We had some assistance from some of our hairier colleagues, Police Dogs Shadow and Thor along with their handler PC Lomas.

As Thor was patrolling the woods we couldn’t help but notice the two young men burst out of the bushes and run for their lives.

Shadow has had a sniff around where they were stood and has located this chewing gum tub.

We don’t think you will get minty fresh breath from the items inside!”

Police estimate todays find to be worth around two thousand pounds worth of Class A Drugs, which they say is likely to be heroin and crack cocaine.

“The two young men are welcome to attend Holywell Police Station to collect their property.” The police spokesperson added.

Inspector Gareth Cust said:

“Operation Grittier has been set up in Holywell to tackle ongoing drug issues. We will be working closely with the residents and businesses. There will be more high visibility patrols in the area. Please stop and speak to the Officers.”

Like most crime, police depend heavily on ‘community intelligence’ to catch drug dealers.

If you have information about any suspected criminal activity in Holywell, you can report it to police by calling the 101 number or reporting it via the force website follow this link.

Alternatively you contact Crimestoppers anonymously – 0800 555 111