National Lottery funding brightens people’s lives in north Wales over Christmas and into the New Year

Community groups in north Wales are making a substantial difference to people’s lives through the COVID-19 crisis and beyond, with grants for eight communities in North Wales made possible thanks to National Lottery players.

SOFT UK, based in Flintshire, will use its £10,000 to create educational resources and a multimedia exhibition in a collaborative project with Same but Different CIC.

The resources will help families who care for children with a life-limiting condition during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kate, a participant in the ‘You’re Not Alone’ project, said, “Upon getting the news of our daughter’s Trisomy 18 diagnosis, we were emotional and overwhelmed.”





“By informing ourselves with all the facts, we began to get our heads around what it could all mean for us as a family.”

“We are so grateful to SOFT UK for all the information and support they provided during our pregnancy and really feel part of a bigger family now.”

Scott Lloyd, Musical Director, said, “This grant will enable us to provide musical support and offer an arm around the shoulder to residents who are unable to access our social media productions. We are so grateful to National Lottery players – it will have a web effect touching everything we do as an organisation.”

Also in Wrexham, Rossett and Burton Village Hall in Wrexham has received a grant of £9,888 to update the building and its electrics to ensure it is safe for users. In these challenging times, the hall has been able to operate as a food bank and has started to re-open some of its classes in line with Coronavirus guidelines from the Welsh Government.

Dorothy Bowan, Fundraiser and Minutes Secretary for the hall, said, “We want to say a big thank you on behalf of our local community to all the people who buy National Lottery tickets and The National Lottery Community Fund. We are now able to bring our village hall up to modern standards so that it can continue to serve the local people for many years to come.”

In Denbighshire, Pentredŵr and District Community Association has received a grant of £71,927 through the Rural Futures Programme.

The Pentredŵr Hub Project will work in partnership with Gwlangollen CIC to provide wool based rural skills workshops, to enable people in the village and surrounding areas to be able to process and use their own fleeces to make marketable products.

The grant will also provide wi-fi at Pentredŵr Community Centre.

Ticky Lowe, Committee member, said, “This project will be important to the future of the village. As a farming community, it brings an opportunity to explore possible uses of the low-grade Welsh mountain fleece produced locally, and the Community Centre will serve as an ideal venue to experiment”

“We are all looking forward to being able to plan events, workshops and get togethers, including a busy calendar of wool-related events, as soon as it is possible again!”

Also in Denbighshire, Llangollen Town Council will revise and implement the town’s action plan with its grant of £3,594.

Shape My Llangollen was formed by the town council to ensure Llangollen people have their say on Denbighshire’s future up until the year 2033.

A team of volunteers received over 1,700 separate answers on a very wide range of topics such as traffic and parking, the appearance of the town centre, local services and facilities and the environment.

Shape My Llangollen chair, Phil Robinson, said: “We remain extremely grateful to everyone who took part in our question-and-answer sessions and to National Lottery players. This fantastic sum will help our work to be finished and our community to thrive.”