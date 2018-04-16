National Dance Company Wales comes to Theatr Clwyd next week

National Dance Company Wales (NDCWales) currently touring Wales and England as part of their biggest tour to date and will be visiting Theatr Clwyd next week

NDCWales have taken to the road and are currently on their biggest tour to date – visiting 16 towns and cities across the UK.

Their journey began in their home city of Cardiff last month. The company will continue to perform around Wales and England before also performing three dates in Austria and Germany.

The tour sets out to follow NDCWales’ ambition to tour nationally and internationally and present work by the best international choreographers.

For NDCWales; dance is a way to tell old stories in new ways – Pulling together vibrant physicality with memorable music and beautiful scenery, they will bring three contemporary pieces to the Theatr Clwyd stage on April 16 and 17.

Folk, Tundra and Atalaÿ are the works of three ambitious choreographers all of whom are winners of the Copenhegan International Choreography award over recent years.

Atalaÿ by Mario Bermudez Gil

Atalaÿ is a watch tower from which far off lands can be seen from four points; a contagious dance influenced by the warmth of the Mediterranean. Mario Bermudez Gil draws on his Spanish roots and Israeli training and blends them with NDCWales’ quirky theatricality to make a piece full of character and incredible skill.

Folk by Caroline Finn

Folk is a twisted vintage fairy-tale under the boughs of an upside-down tree. They say ‘there’s nowt so queer as folk’ and in this quirky and surreal portrait of community life, Caroline’s grim characters paint a fantastical picture. The theatrical choreography, and dark humour are accompanied by a captivating soundtrack and rich, haunting designs. Folk was the first piece created by Finn for NDCWales which was a hugely successful showcase for the British Council at the 2017 Edinburgh Festival.

Tundra by Marcos Morau

Tundra is a barren landscape where ultra-modern creativity blinks into life and tears pages from history books about Russian folk dance, the USSR and revolution. Marcos Morau’s bold style draws inspiration from art and cinema. Tundra takes old ideas and uses contemporary dance to give them renewed meaning. Tundra was first performed as part of NDCWales 2017 production – P.A.R.A.D.E., one of the flagship events in the Wales’ Russia ’17 programme which was staged in both Cardiff and Bangor. Tundra was recently named as the Best Dance Event of 2017 by Wales Arts Review. It now returns to the stage as part of the Terra Firma tour where audiences eagerly await this extraordinary dance piece created by Marco Morau which includes his unique, visually pleasing style of choreography and performed by world class dancers.

In April, the company will also perform Terra Firm in Austria and Germany.

Paul Kaynes, National Dance Company Wales Chief Executive said, “This is a very extensive tour for us – 19 venues in all. It’s a wonderful opportunity for us to show just how vibrant the Welsh dance scene is, across the UK and in Germany and Austria as well. These three choreographers – all winners of the Copenhagen Choreographic Competition – represent the cream of the crop of European dance artists. They create dance which is resonant, mysterious and captivating. We’re excited to get on the road and share the work with our audiences this Spring.”

Theatr Clwyd, Mold

Folk / Tundra / Atalaÿ

16 April, 7.30pm

17 April 1pm, 7.30pm (Discover Dance matinee)

theatrclwyd.com

01352 701521