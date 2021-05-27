MPs will be asked today to approve 6 week suspension of Delyn MP Rob Roberts

MPs will be asked today to approve the six-week suspension of Delyn MP Rob Roberts from the Commons after an Independent Expert Panel (IEP) found he breached sexual misconduct rules.

The UK government is also expected to set out more detail on a potential rule change and close a loophole highlighted by the Rob Roberts case.

A recall petition to allow constituents to vote for a by-election is automatically triggered when an MP is suspended for more than 10 sitting days or they are convicted of a criminal offence.

The process only begins on the recommendation of the Commons Standards Committee or another parliamentary committee as the IEP didn’t exist when the law was passed a recall petition can’t be triggered.

It’s unclear if any rule change could or would be brought in retrospectively and applied in the case of the Delyn MP.

Boris Johnson has said the Delyn MP’s six-week suspension from the Commons was an appropriate punishment for breaching sexual misconduct rules.

When questioned in the Commons On Wednesday, Mr Johnson said the “member has already had condign punishment.”

A report published on Tuesday by an Independent Expert Panel (IEP), found Rob Roberts had made repeated and unwanted sexual advances towards a former member of staff.

Mr Roberts also made inappropriate comments of a sexual nature and was overly intrusive about his personal life.

Speaking to BBC Radio on Wednesday, the chair of Parliament’s Standards Committee, Chris Bryant said “the law that was introduced in 2015 on the recall of MPs which allows for constituents to trigger a recall petition, only applies to a report that comes from a committee of the house and in particular the Standards Committee which I chair.

“Our committee doesn’t hear allegations of bullying and sexual harassment, that’s only done by the Independent Expert Panel, and unfortunately, up until now, the government has not changed the law so as to include decisions from the Independent Expert Panel.

It means an allegation of financial misconduct for example can trigger recall, but a potentially more serious allegation of sexual misconduct cannot because it goes through the IEP.

“That is a glaring omission, it’s a preposterous situation, and the government should change it as fast as possible.” Mr Bryant said.

He added: “Every minister I’ve spoken to about this always does a very serious face and then does nothing about it.”

“Most people in the country would just think in most lines of work, this kind of behaviour would lead to being sacked summarily.”

“It seems extraordinary that voters won’t have an opportunity to take a view on that until the next general election in the Delyn constituency and actually if I were Mr Roberts wouldn’t want to be taking wouldn’t want to be exploiting a loophole in this way simply to stay in Parliament.”

UK Government cabinet minister Grant Shapps has called for the loophole closed, also speaking to BBC Radio 4, he said: “Although it’s a decision for the House of Commons, I rather agree that this loophole does need to be closed.”

“I’m aware the leader of the house (Jacob Rees Mogg) will be saying more about the lack of recall provision.”

“I don’t think there’s any place for this kind of behaviour in the house or indeed, in society, I think that’s very straightforward.”

“I really praise the individual who came forward quite bravely on this as well.”

Mr Shapps added: “I think that they should not have the exemption from recall, just because it’s gone through this newly independent process and as I know, the leader of the House intends to come forward and say more about it.”

Rob Roberts apologised for his actions, saying the “breach of trust” was “completely improper and should not have happened”.