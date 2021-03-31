Mountain rescue team called to assist woman with knee injury at Ewloe Castle

North East Wales Search and Rescue (NEWSAR) were called out to Ewloe Castle this afternoon (Wednesday, March 31) to assist a woman who was suffering with a leg injury.

The Mold based team gave initial treatment to the woman before bringing her down two steep flights of stairs on a stretcher.

A NEWSAR spokesperson said: “This afternoon a group was out exploring Wepre Park and Ewloe castle when a lady suffered a knee injury while right in the middle of the castle grounds.”

“Team members provided pain relief and splinting before the casualty was put on our stretcher and brought out down two flights of stairs, then around to a track behind the castle where she was handed over to the ambulance crew for further treatment.”





NEWSAR is a volunteer Search and Rescue (Mountain Rescue) Organisation which is on call 24 hours a day 365 days a year.

Their primary operating area is in North East Wales mainly covering the counties of Flintshire, Denbighshire, Wrexham and parts of Conwy and Powys.

The team also regularly assists Mountain Rescue teams elsewhere in North Wales as well as Lowland Search and Rescue teams in Cheshire and Shropshire.

NEWSAR volunteers also assist Police in searching for vulnerable people who are missing from home or those in need of rescue.

All team members are volunteers and we do not receive any payment for providing this service to the Police.

It costs approximately £25,000 a year to run the Team – this covers fuel and repairs for vehicles, protective equipment for team members, training courses and team equipment such as ropes, stretchers etc.

As NEWSAR is a Registered Charity the vast majority of this money is raised through grants, individual donations, legacies, street collections and collection tins.

[Feature Image from July 25]