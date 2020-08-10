Deeside.com > News

Posted: Mon 10th Aug 2020

Updated: Mon 10th Aug

Mountain rescue team called to assist with injured woman in Wepre Park

North East Wales Search and Rescue (NEWSAR) were called out to Wepre Park this afternoon  (Monday, August 10) to assist a woman with an injured leg.

The Mold based mountain rescue team were called at 3.30pm by North Wales Police to help with the lady who was on steep ground in a wooded area.

A NEWSAR spokesperson said: “team members provided casualty care before evacuating her on a stretcher, she was then carried across fields to a waiting ambulance.” The team left the park at around 6pm.

It’s the mountain rescue teams third call out to Wepre Park in recent weeks, Park Rangers have told Deeside.com the number of visitors recently has been unprecedented which is increasing the likelihood of incidents.


NEWSAR is a volunteer Search and Rescue (Mountain Rescue) Organisation which is on call 24 hours a day 365 days a year.

Their primary operating area is in North East Wales mainly covering the counties of Flintshire, Denbighshire, Wrexham and parts of Conwy and Powys.

The team also regularly assists Mountain Rescue teams elsewhere in North Wales as well as Lowland Search and Rescue teams in Cheshire and Shropshire.

NEWSAR volunteers also assist Police in searching for vulnerable people who are missing from home or those in need of rescue.

All team members are volunteers and we do not receive any payment for providing this service to the Police.

It costs approximately £25,000 a year to run the Team – this covers fuel and repairs for vehicles, protective equipment for team members, training courses and team equipment such as ropes, stretchers etc.

As NEWSAR is a Registered Charity the vast majority of this money is raised through grants, individual donations, legacies, street collections and collection tins.

