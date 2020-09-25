More South Wales counties set for local lockdowns – some parts of north Wales seeing increasing levels of Coronavirus

More areas of South Wales will go into lockdown this weekend in an attempt to slow the spread of Coronavirus.

Health minister Vaughan Gething announced during today’s Welsh government briefing that Llanelli will go lockdown on Saturday, Cardiff and Swansea will follow on Sunday.

It means that almost half of the Welsh population are now facing new tougher restrictions.

People living in Caerphilly, Rhondda Cynon Taf, Bridgend, Blaenau Gwent, Merthyr Tydfil and Newport are already subject to local lockdown regulations.





Mr Gething said north Wales is seeing lower levels of Coronavirus infections but there’s evidence of an increase in positive cases.

The health minister will meet local authority leaders from north Wales next week.

He said: “We continue to keep a close watch on the situation in North Wales where the picture is mixed cases overall a much lower than we’re seeing in South Wales.”

“At present, but there is evidence that COVID is increasing in some parts of North Wales. So we will be meeting north Wales local authority leaders next week to discuss the developing situation.”

Mr Gething added: “We’ve seen a more significant spread around the South, so we have to consider again whether we can take a local, regional approach or national approach.”

“We’ll be having meetings with colleagues across the government but also with local authority leaders through the weekend and we’ll have to make choices.”

“Because the pattern of coronavirus can change so significant so quickly it is possible that the decision we make on one day may change by the next day.”

Flintshire has seen 16 new Coronavirus cases reported today, that has taken the county over the 25 cases per 100,000 population for the seven day period.

Earlier this week, Flintshire council’s chief executive said the situation with regards to Coronavirus in the county was “stable” but “of concern.”

Colin Everett delivered the latest “Emergency Situation Briefing” to senior councillors during a virtual cabinet meeting on Tuesday.

It was revealed earlier this week that Flintshire, along with Denbighshire, Anglesey and Conway are now on the Welsh Government’s daily ‘watch’ list.

That’s because the number of people testing positive for COVID-19 – over a seven day period – has reached a key marker of 25 cases per 100,000 population.

Those counties in south Wales which are or going into local lockdowns have hit the 50 cases in 100,000 population mark, a point in which the government will intervene with enhanced measures.

On Tuesday Dr Giri Shankar, Incident Director for the Coronavirus outbreak response at Public Health Wales said the four north Wales counties were now in the “amber zone” and the number of cases is being “closely monitored.”