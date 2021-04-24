More people from different households can meet outdoors in Wales from today

The latest easing of coronavirus restrictions sees six people from six households allowed to gather outside, children under 11 and carers from those households don’t count in the total.

Up to six people from different households can now meet outdoors in Wales! 🥳️ From walking to running, a group cycle or a kickabout with close friends – what will you be getting up to with others this weekend? pic.twitter.com/cGR0ZqDEdF

— Sport Wales (@sportwales) April 24, 2021

From Monday, 26 April, outdoor attractions, including outdoor swimming pools, funfairs and theme parks, will be allowed to reopen, while outdoor hospitality can also resume, including at cafes, pubs and restaurants.

Organised outdoor activities for up to 30 people will be able to take place and weddings receptions can begin again outdoors for up to 30 people.

Also from Monday two people to be able to visit together to care homes.

The hospitality sector in Wales – bars, pubs, restaurants and cafes are set to reopen for outdoor service only from Monday.

Pubs and bars are already open in England but for outdoor service only.

Flintshire council has said: “Remember the rules in England are different to Wales and if you are planning a trip over the border you will need to:

plan your travel in advance;

pre-book a table if you plan to eat or drink – premises are open for outdoor service only, and many only by advanced booking.

More easing of lockdown measures

Wales will have completed the move to Alert Level 3 by Monday 3 May after being at the highest alert level since December.

Changes from Monday 3 May:

Gyms, leisure centres and fitness facilities being able to reopen;

People will also again be able to form extended households with one other household.

Relaxations planned for 17 May will be brought forward to the 3 May, including:

The resumption of indoor supervised activities for children;

Indoor organised activities for up to 15 adults (such as exercise classes and swimming lessons);

And the re-opening of community centres

Restrictions on the hospitality sector in Wales could be further eased in May allowing bars, pubs, restaurants and cafes to open indoors for the first time since December.

Speaking in Friday, first minister Mark Drakeford said “we should be in a position from the 17 May to reopen indoor hospitality, for the remainder of holiday accommodation to reopen, indoor visitor attractions to begin opening again.

“And to lift the limits on the number of people who can meet indoors and outdoors, 30 people indoors, 50 people outdoors, from the 17 May.”

“But that will be a decision for the incoming government, and whoever is in government at that time.”