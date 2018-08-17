Mold’s vandalised ‘Silent Soldier’ tribute has been replaced with a new one and was unveiled today

A new ‘Silent Soldier’ tribute commemorating 100 years since WW1 has been unveiled in Mold’s Daniel Owen Square.

The original near life size silhouette of a British ‘Tommy’ featuring the words ‘1914-1918 Lest We Forget’ was attacked twice in the space of a few days and damaged beyond repair.

Following the vandalism, local blacksmiths Poplars Forge stepped in to replace the metal figure with a new one, free of charge.

It was unveiled at a ceremony today, Friday August 17 – infront of local dignitaries including Delyn AM Hannah Blythyn, members of Mold Town Council, The British Legion and North Wales Police.

Officers investigating damage to the original silhouette said they had identified one of those responsible for the vandalism.

A spokesperson for South Flintshire Police said;

“Officers from #Mold have now identified a suspect for the criminal damage caused to the #SilentSoldier and would like to thank the public for their assistance.

The investigation is ongoing and we will update you very soon.”

The Royal British Legions ‘Silent Soldier’ campaign to mark the 100th anniversary of the end of the First World War is running until the end of December 2018.

More than 1.1 million British and empire service men and women gave their lives during the First World War so that the future generations could live theirs.

The Royal British Legion aims to ensure that everyone has the chance to pay their respects to those who gave so much.

The Silent Soldier silhouettes are appearing across the country as the 100th anniversary approaches.

Main pictures – Adele Cross