Mold Deli Hosts ‘Taste of the Festival’ Event in Lead Up to Foodie Extravaganza

The owner of a specialist food shop is putting on a fringe event in the run up to the region’s biggest food festival as part of the celebrations to mark his first year in business.

Local artisan food producers are coming together for the ‘Taste of the Festival’ event at The Olive Tree delicatessen in Mold on 6th September to provide an evening of tastings and talks ahead of Mold Food & Drink Festival.

Richard Howells, owner, had a stall at the Festival last year, just weeks after opening his shop. He said:

“My wife and I had attended the Festival as visitors for several years and thoroughly enjoyed the experience.

“When I decided to set up my own business, we went to the Festival with a view to meeting local suppliers so that we could stock their produce in the shop. This proved highly successful and now, one year on, we have excellent working relationships with suppliers throughout the area. We have also received fantastic support and advice from them along the way which has really helped us.

“The Festival gave us an amazing opportunity, and we wanted to do something to acknowledge that as we celebrate our first birthday. We came up with the idea of hosting a fringe event and we have been super impressed with the positive response from our suppliers and the Festival organisers, we’re really looking forward to it!”

The evening will take guests on a ‘taste journey’, with samplings of cheeses and cured meats, artisan breads, chutneys, preserves, cakes, cupcakes, coffees, craft ales and wines.

Speakers from The Bake House in Ruthin, Mostyn Kitchen Garden, Lovelies Delights, Owen & Edwards, Hafod Brewery and Wine Knot will each give a short talk about their business and products.

Carolyn Poole, Mold Food & Drink Festival, said:

“It’s great that Richard is putting on this event to link in with the Festival. The Olive Tree and several of the producers giving talks are also exhibiting this year, so this is a chance for people to get a real flavour of the delicious local produce that will be on offer before the big weekend!”

Over 13,000 visitors are anticipated over the Festival weekend. In addition to the large number of food and drink producers, there will be inspirational celebrity chef cookery demos, a children’s cookery school, healthy eating trails, new interactive attractions, and live music.

The ‘Taste of the Festival’ event is on Wednesday 6th September, 6.30pm until 9.30pm.

Places are limited, and tickets are priced at £10 each. All proceeds will be donated to Macmillan Cancer Support.

Mold Food & Drink Festival is on 16-17 September in New Street Car Park, Mold.

For further information visit www.moldfoodfestival.co.uk