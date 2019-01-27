Mold based search and rescue team called to injured walker on Clwydian Range

Volunteers from NEWSAR, the North East Wales Search and Rescue team based in Mold were called into action on Sunday afternoon to assist an injured walker on Foel Fenlli.

The team was called by North Wales Police to assist a man in his 70’s who had slipped and sustained a lower leg injury on Foel Fenlli which has the second highest peak of the Clwydian Range.

A spokesperson for the team said:

“Fortunately we were able to drive our Landrovers very close to the location and he was treated then assisted into our vehicle, before being driven to the road and handed over to a Welsh Ambulance Services crew.” “The casualty was greatly assisted by some fantastic help from his companions from a walking club.” “The group was well equipped and provided excellent information about the incident and used their emergency equipment to good effect to keep the casualty as warm as possible in the cold wind, before we arrived.”

NEWSAR is a volunteer Search and Rescue (Mountain Rescue) Organisation which is on call 24 hours a day 365 days a year.

Their primary operating area is in North East Wales mainly covering the counties of Flintshire, Denbighshire, Wrexham and parts of Conwy and Powys.

The team also regularly assists Mountain Rescue teams elsewhere in North Wales as well as Lowland Search and Rescue teams in Cheshire and Shropshire.

NEWSAR volunteers also assist Police in searching for vulnerable people who are missing from home or those in need of rescue.

All team members are volunteers and we do not receive any payment for providing this service to the Police.

It costs approximately £25,000 a year to run the Team – this covers fuel and repairs for vehicles, protective equipment for team members, training courses and team equipment such as ropes, stretchers etc.

As NEWSAR is a Registered Charity the vast majority of this money is raised through grants, individual donations, legacies, street collections and collection tins.

For further details of their fundraising activities, visit the Fundraising Page

Feature Image: Facebook.com/northeastwalessearchandrescue