Police have published the above picture of Jade Messham this evening in a bid to locate her.

Jade is missing from Penyffordd and is aged 22.

Jade is described as 5’6 tall, slim build, very long dyed blonde hair

Police say she has a Welsh accent.

If sighted or her whereabouts known people are encouraged to contact police.

If you have any information call 101 or use the online web chat system .