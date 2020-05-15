Ministers call on neighbours and communities to “act as eyes and ears” for child & adult victims of abuse

Lockdown is making life more difficult for victims of abuse, both adult and child. Isolation can allow abusers to exert more power and control over their victims, whether that involves violence, neglect or emotional abuse.

Specialist services are available to help victims of harm, abuse or neglect during the Covid-19 pandemic, with children and parents who are at risk prioritised for services.

Deputy Minister and Chief Whip, Jane Hutt, said: “We know that enforced isolation can be used as a tool for coercive control, or as an excuse to inflict violence on victims. Lockdown also makes it more difficult to find someone to turn to for help.

“Under lockdown, the normal places of escape – school, friends’ houses, youth centres, colleges and universities, workplaces – are not available. It can be difficult for victims to get help, but specialist services are open, and ready to offer support.

“I want to reassure victims that you are not alone. Help is available, and I would encourage you to reach out, if you can. Specialist services are open and ready to support you.

“I also want to call on friends, neighbours, postal workers, delivery drivers and communities to act as the eyes and ears for victims of abuse who need help, but can’t get in contact because they are under the watchful eyes of their abuser.

“It is very important, for your safety and the victim’s, that you don’t intervene yourself, but there is lots of support available, and you can help by calling 999 in an emergency, Live Fear Free (contact details below) or the specialist services listed.

“Signs that abuse is happening behind closed doors could include repeated shouting, sounds of things being hit, smashed or broken, and continuing crying or pleas to stop. Victims might have cuts or bruises, look confused or dishevelled, or be anxious or withdrawn.

“If you suspect that someone, whether child or adult, is suffering abuse, harm, neglect, harassment, control, physical violence or emotional abuse at the hands of a family member or partner, please call the police if it’s an emergency, or seek support on Welsh Government’s ‘reporting suspected abuse, harm or neglect site’ here. You could be saving a life.”

Deputy Minister for Health and Social Services, Julie Morgan, said: “I want to send a clear message; Wales’ social services, specialist teams and third sector organisations are still open and are working hard to support anyone who needs their help.

“We are asking everyone to look out for any signs that children or adults in their community may be at risk of harm, abuse or neglect. Please report any concerns you have – you could make a real difference to someone’s life.

“Our services are here to help you, your family and community too – don’t be afraid to ask for support.”

Live Fear Free 24 hours a day, 7 days a week – call free on 0808 8010 800 any time, if you can do it safely. You can also text 0786 007 7333, email info@livefearfreehelpline.wales or live chat – https://gov.wales/live-fear-free/contact-live-fear-free.

Silent 999: If you can’t talk in safety, but you need help immediately, police forces across Wales will respond to a silent 999 call – dial 999, and when the operator answers, dial 55 to indicate that you can’t talk, but need help.