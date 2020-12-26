Deeside.com > News

Posted: Sat 26th Dec 2020

Updated: Sat 26th Dec

Met Office yellow warning for ice and snow which could affect Flintshire on Sunday

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather alert for ice and snow which is set to hit part of North Wales including Flintshire from Sunday evening.

The alert – which comes into play at 6pm on Sunday until 10am on Monday – covers Flintshire as well as neighbouring counties in both Wales and England.

Between 1-3 cm of snow could fall on lower ground with more on higher ground according to forecasters.

A yellow warning for wind is already in place today for the whole of Wales and England


Here is what the Met Office says to expect:

  • Some roads and railways likely to be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services
  • Some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces
  • Probably some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths
A Met Office spokesman said:  “A band of rain, sleet and snow followed by wintry showers will move south across Scotland and Northern Ireland on Sunday evening and into parts of northern England and north Wales early on Monday morning.”

“Localised accumulations of 1-3 cm are possible to lower levels but higher accumulations are likely over higher ground.”

“Above 250 metres, accumulations of 5-10 cm are possible. Whilst skies are expected to clear from the north overnight, icy patches are likely to develop and persist through to Monday morning.”



