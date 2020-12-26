Met Office yellow warning for ice and snow which could affect Flintshire on Sunday
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather alert for ice and snow which is set to hit part of North Wales including Flintshire from Sunday evening.
The alert – which comes into play at 6pm on Sunday until 10am on Monday – covers Flintshire as well as neighbouring counties in both Wales and England.
Between 1-3 cm of snow could fall on lower ground with more on higher ground according to forecasters.
A yellow warning for wind is already in place today for the whole of Wales and England
Here is what the Met Office says to expect:
- Some roads and railways likely to be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services
- Some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces
- Probably some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths
“Localised accumulations of 1-3 cm are possible to lower levels but higher accumulations are likely over higher ground.”
“Above 250 metres, accumulations of 5-10 cm are possible. Whilst skies are expected to clear from the north overnight, icy patches are likely to develop and persist through to Monday morning.”
⚠️❄️ Met Office have issued a Yellow warning for Snow and Ice for much of the region (except Anglesey and Llŷn Peninsula), 6pm Sunday – 10am Monday.
They say “An area of sleet and snow will move south Sunday night, with the potential for icy surfaces and some travel disruption.” pic.twitter.com/qhqfoxXkuu
— North Wales Storm News (@NorthWalesStorm) December 26, 2020
