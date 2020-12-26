Met Office yellow warning for ice and snow which could affect Flintshire on Sunday

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather alert for ice and snow which is set to hit part of North Wales including Flintshire from Sunday evening.

The alert – which comes into play at 6pm on Sunday until 10am on Monday – covers Flintshire as well as neighbouring counties in both Wales and England.

Between 1-3 cm of snow could fall on lower ground with more on higher ground according to forecasters.

A yellow warning for wind is already in place today for the whole of Wales and England



