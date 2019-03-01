A weather warning for strong winds has been issued with ‘Storm Freya’ forecast to hit Flintshire from Sunday.

The latest storm to affect the UK has been named ‘Storm Freya’ by the Met Office, with wind warnings in place for large parts of the UK on Sunday and Monday.

On Saturday, an area of low pressure will bring strong winds to north-western parts of the country.

Following this, ‘Storm Freya’ will bring very strong and disruptive winds to large parts of the UK, with the strongest winds expected over parts of England.

South-westerly winds will strengthen through Sunday afternoon, with gusts of 55-65 mph expected widely across England, Wales and southern Scotland. Gusts of 70-80mph are likely around coastal areas, especially in Devon and Cornwall, as well as Wales and north-west England.

Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist, Jason Kelly, said:

“Storm Freya undergoes rapid cyclogenesis late Saturday and early Sunday as it moves across the eastern Atlantic Ocean towards the British Isles, this means the area of low pressure will deepen quickly as it moves towards us.

“This is a developing situation and the track of Freya’s strongest winds could change over the next few days, so we are advising people to keep an eye on the latest forecast and warnings from the Met Office.

Current forecasts for Flintshire on Sunday show rain throughout most of the afternoon, with the yellow weather warning for wind in place from 3pm. This will last until 6am on Monday morning.