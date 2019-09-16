Medication stolen from Holywell pharmacy could lead to significant injury or potentially death police warn

North Wales Police are appealing for information after a “significant amount” prescription medication was stolen from a Holywell pharmacy this morning.

Officers have now issued a warning of the lethal consequences of consuming the medication if it has not been prescribed to you.

In update on the forces North Flintshire Facebook page, a spokesperson said:

“On the morning of the 16th of September 2019, Rowlands Pharmacy, Holywell was subjected to a Burglary offence during which a significant amount of prescription only medication was stolen from the location.

The medication, if consumed or administered incorrectly will cause significant injury or potentially death.

NWP would be grateful for any information leading to the safe recovery of this medication.”