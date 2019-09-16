News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Medication stolen from Holywell pharmacy could lead to significant injury or potentially death police warn

Published: Monday, Sep 16th, 2019
North Wales Police are appealing for information after a “significant amount” prescription medication was stolen from a Holywell pharmacy this morning.

Officers have now issued a warning of the lethal consequences of consuming the medication if it has not been prescribed to you.

In update on the forces North Flintshire Facebook page, a spokesperson said:

“On the morning of the 16th of September 2019, Rowlands Pharmacy, Holywell was subjected to a Burglary offence during which a significant amount of prescription only medication was stolen from the location.

The medication, if consumed or administered incorrectly will cause significant injury or potentially death.

NWP would be grateful for any information leading to the safe recovery of this medication.”

If you are offered prescription only medication, please contact NWP via 101 quoting reference number X135571.”

Information can be passed to North Wales Police direct via the web live chat http://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/chat-support.aspx 

If you would rather remain anonymous, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

