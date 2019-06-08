May Day bank holiday to move to a Friday to mark 75th anniversary of VE Day

VE Day – or Victory in Europe Day – is marked on May 8 and commemorates the Allies accepting the surrender of Nazi Germany in the Second World War. The May Day bank holiday is traditionally held on a Monday but will be put back to that Friday and form part of a three-day weekend of commemorative events. The announcement was made after this week’s moving commemorations held in the UK and France to mark the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings.

Sir Andrew Gregory, chief executive of SSAFA, the Armed Forces charity, said it was a “fitting” idea. He said: “It is our duty to keep the events of the past alive in collective memory, including future generations – this is how we ensure that such a conflict never happens again. “It is our hope that the nation takes a moment to reflect on the significance of this date, as a milestone that changed the course of history for the whole world.”