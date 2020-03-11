Man who escaped from jail in Lancashire arrested in Mold

A man who escaped from jail in Kirkham near Preston has been arrested in Mold.

Richard James Davies was sentenced to six years in prison in July 2015 for GBH with intent.

He absconded from HMP Kirkham on February 28th, police say he was caught in his home town of Mold on Tuesday.

In an update this morning, (Wednesday, March 11) a North Wales Police spokesperson said:

“Richard James Davies ,36, from Mold who absconded from HMP Kirkham in Lancashire on February 28 was arrested in Mold yesterday and is back in custody where he belongs.”