News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Man who escaped from jail in Lancashire arrested in Mold

Published: Wednesday, Mar 11th, 2020
Share:

A man who escaped from jail in Kirkham near Preston has been arrested in Mold.

Richard James Davies was sentenced to six years in prison in July 2015 for GBH with intent.

He absconded from HMP Kirkham on February 28th, police say he was caught in his home town of Mold on Tuesday.

In an update this morning, (Wednesday, March 11) a North Wales Police spokesperson said:

“Richard James Davies ,36, from Mold who absconded from HMP Kirkham in Lancashire on February 28 was arrested in Mold yesterday and is back in custody where he belongs.”

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com   (adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

LATEST NEWS:

Tata Steel: job loss figure revised but 500 still at risk in UK

Deeside AM Jack Sargeant calls on Welsh Government to support and promote the Welsh brewing industry

Coronavirus: how to stop the anxiety spiralling out of control

Concerns public transport could be a potential coronavirus ‘vector’ raised in Senedd

Chief Medical Officer for Wales confirms nine new cases of coronavirus – no cases stated in North Wales

Delyn MP Rob Roberts support for campaign to get Pension Credit to poorest pensioners

No need for panic buying says UK tissue industry

Deeside based Iceland reduces plastic packaging in stores by 29%

Drive through Coronavirus testing units set up in North Wales to help meet demand over next few weeks


© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn