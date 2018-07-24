independent news and information website for the towns and villages which lie alongside the River Dee in north Wales, from Connah's Quay to the border with Chester.

Man taken to hospital after being hit by car in Connah’s Quay

Published: Tuesday, Jul 24th, 2018
Police said a pedestrian sustained a serious injury after being hit by a car in Connah’s Quay on Tuesday morning.

Emergency services were called to High Street in the Quay around 10.40am.

Police closed the High Street close to the Mold Road turning after a man was hit by a car.

A spokesperson for the Welsh Ambulance Service said:

“We were called at approximately 10.40am this morning to reports of an incident involving a vehicle and a pedestrian in Connah’s Quay.

“We sent two emergency ambulances and a paramedic in a rapid response vehicle. One patient was taken to the Countess of Chester Hospital.”

A North Wales Police spokesman said the pedestrian “sustained a serious injury”

UPDATE 12:10pm: The road has reopened to traffic.

