Man taken to hospital in Chester with life-threatening injuries after being struck by a train

Police say they are investigating the circumstances of an incident which saw a person hit by a train in Chester on Wednesday night.

Lines were closed between Shotton and Chester just before 10pm as emergency services attended the scene of the incident near Walls Avenue.

The area lies between the main Chester to North Wales train line and Sealand Road close the racecourse.

At the time Cheshire Police said via social media;

“Numerous Police resources around Walls Avenue, Chester this evening regarding an incident there.

Full circumstances are unclear at the moment but this is a reminder that railway tracks are dangerous places.”

A British Transport Police spokesperson said this morning:

“British Transport Police officers were called to Walls Avenue in Chester at around 9.55pm yesterday, to reports that a person had been struck by a train.

The ambulance service also attended and the person has been taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

His next of kin has been informed.

Enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances of the incident.”

A North West Ambulance spokesperson said:

“We were called to Walls Avenue at 9.52pm on October 25, a patient was taken to the Countess of Chester Hospital. The incident is now in the hands of the police.”

Arriva Trains said the line reopend at 12.05am – the condition of the person hit by the train in Chester is not known.