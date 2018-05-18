independent news and information website for the towns and villages which lie alongside the River Dee in north Wales, from Connah's Quay to the border with Chester.

Man sentenced to seven years for Queensferry bank robbery

Published: Friday, May 18th, 2018
Share:

Joseph John Hennigan has been sentanced to seven years for a Queensferry bank robbery.

Hennigan took £25,000 from the bank on April 18th this year.

North Wales Police DI Eleri Thomas said: “This was a very frightening experience for the staff and public going about their lawful business. The sentence reflects the seriousness of this offence in which crowbars were wielded.

“I’d like to thank our colleagues in Merseyside Police for their assistance as Hennigan was quickly apprehended and thankfully all the stolen money was recovered.”

LATEST NEWS:

Hope Mountain gorse blaze – fire service say it was started deliberately

Lane closure and delays following a collision on the A55 near Ewloe

Celebrating Community Spirit – The Big Walk comes to Shotton today

Council leaders may be united in “One North Wales” but a Flintshire – Wrexham merger looks even more unlikely

Airbus in line for share of huge 400 jet order from Dubai Aerospace Enterprise

Innovative ideas showcased by budding Coleg Cambria entrepreneurs

Firefighters tackling large blaze on Hope Mountain

Coastguard team called out to assist police with ‘incident’ in Flint

Detectives in Chester plea for witnesses after armed robbers break into a 65 year old mans house

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn