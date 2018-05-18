Man sentenced to seven years for Queensferry bank robbery

Joseph John Hennigan has been sentanced to seven years for a Queensferry bank robbery.

Hennigan took £25,000 from the bank on April 18th this year.

North Wales Police DI Eleri Thomas said: “This was a very frightening experience for the staff and public going about their lawful business. The sentence reflects the seriousness of this offence in which crowbars were wielded.

“I’d like to thank our colleagues in Merseyside Police for their assistance as Hennigan was quickly apprehended and thankfully all the stolen money was recovered.”