News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Man charged in connection with eight burglaries in Chester

Published: Friday, May 10th, 2019
Share:

Detectives investigating a series of burglaries across Chester have charged a man in relation to the incidents.

Krzysztof Karszewski, of Lightfoot Street, Chester was arrested on Wednesday 8 May.

The 33-year-old was subsequently charged with six counts of burglary and two counts of attempted burglary.

Karszewski appeared at Chester Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 9 May where he was remanded in custody; he is next due to appear at Chester Crown Court on Thursday 6 June. 

The burglary charges relate to:

• 12 April – Ermine Road, Chester
• 21 April – Westminster Road, Chester
• 22-23 April – Ermine Road, Chester
• 24 April – Tomkinson Street, Chester#
• 24 April – Faulkner Street, Chester
• 24-30 April West Street, Chester

The attempted burglary charges relate to incidents which occurred on Saturday 4 May at two addresses on Lightfoot Street.

File picture.

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email News@Deeside.com  
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

LATEST NEWS:

Tata Steel and Thyssenkrupp joint venture looks to be off

Dispute which has prevented hundreds of patients in Wales from being treated at the Countess looks to have been resolved

Police appeal after Ruthin man dies in Neston collision

Men across Wales “a step closer” to getting access to high quality diagnostic scans for prostate cancer

AMs past and present mark 20th anniversary of Welsh devolution

Plans for two Flintshire primary schools to work together as part of federation

Sven Werner’s New Work For Storyhouse Will Transport Participants Into Another’s Memories

Chief Constable praises policing degree at ‘Special’ ceremony at university

81 year old Flintshire woman took her own life after her pension was wrongly stopped


© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn