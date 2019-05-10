Man charged in connection with eight burglaries in Chester

Detectives investigating a series of burglaries across Chester have charged a man in relation to the incidents.

Krzysztof Karszewski, of Lightfoot Street, Chester was arrested on Wednesday 8 May.

The 33-year-old was subsequently charged with six counts of burglary and two counts of attempted burglary.

Karszewski appeared at Chester Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 9 May where he was remanded in custody; he is next due to appear at Chester Crown Court on Thursday 6 June.

The burglary charges relate to:

• 12 April – Ermine Road, Chester

• 21 April – Westminster Road, Chester

• 22-23 April – Ermine Road, Chester

• 24 April – Tomkinson Street, Chester#

• 24 April – Faulkner Street, Chester

• 24-30 April West Street, Chester

The attempted burglary charges relate to incidents which occurred on Saturday 4 May at two addresses on Lightfoot Street.

