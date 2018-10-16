News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Man airlifted to hospital following a serious collision in Saughill

Published: Tuesday, Oct 16th, 2018
Police are appealing to the public to help locate a motorist who is believed to have witnessed a serious collision near Chester.

Emergency services were called to reports that a cyclist had come off his bike on Seahill Road, Saughall just after 1pm today, Tuesday 16 October.

The cyclist, a man believed to be in his 70’s, has sustained serious injuries as a result of the incident.

He was airlifted to Aintree Hospital with what’s believed to be head injuries.

Police say enquiries are ongoing and officers are trying to establish the exact circumstances surrounding the incident.

As part of the investigation they are keen to locate the owner of a red Renault Megane, who they believe witnessed the incident and then helped the casualty involved.

Anyone with any information in relation to the incident is asked to contact Cheshire Police on 101, quoting IML 213952, or visit https://cheshire.police.uk/contact/general-enquiries .

