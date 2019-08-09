Major power cut hits the UK – Trains from Wrexham through Shotton disrupted

Update: SP Energy Networks which supplies electricity to North Wales has said:

“We have been experiencing a major incident on the national electricity infrastructure. We believe this is due to a failure on National Grid’s network which is affecting our customers. We may not be able to answer individual tweets at this time. Please check back for updates.”

⚠️The Wrexham – Bidston service is SUSPENDED until further notice due to a power issue. Due to failure of the electricity supply at Wrexham General all lines are blocked. Train services running through this station will be cancelled. Disruption is expected until 18:15 — Trafnidiaeth Cymru Trenau Transport for Wales Rail (@tfwrail) August 9, 2019

Update: Western Power Distribution, the electricity distribution network operator for the Midlands, South West and Wales, has said “90% of customers are now restored and we are working hard to restore the remaining customers as soon as possible.”

North Wales Police have not updated, however Cheshire Police have said: “We’re aware of a power outage in the Ellesmere Port area, including in Great Sutton and Little Sutton. Our call handlers are unable to assist, please contact your electricity provider for advice.”

Update: The latest update from Transport For Wales does indicate a wider problem, “A power failure is causing disruption to Transport for Wales services.

Trains may be delayed or cancelled. Disruption is expected to continue until the end of the day.

Trains on the following routes are being affected: Between Bidston and Wrexham General, Between Cardiff Central and Cheltenham Spa, Between Cardiff Central and Shrewsbury Between Shrewsbury and Chester.

Earlier Report: Major power cuts are hitting the UK late this afternoon.

Powercuts are affecting large areas of the UK what has been described as a ‘large scale National Grid failure’.

Due to failure of the electricity supply at Wrexham General station all lines are blocked.

Transport for Wales (TfW) says signalling equipment on the Wrexham to Bidston line which services Shotton has failed and “train services running through this station will be cancelled.”

TfW update states: “Train services between Bidston and Wrexham Central will be cancelled, delayed by up to 60 minutes or suspended between Bidston and Wrexham Central. All stations between Bidston and Wrexham Central will not be served.”

Network Rail report the loss of all signalling between Bidston and Wrexham Central.

Replacement road transport services are conveying passengers between Bidston and Wrexham Central via Shotton in both directions until further notice.

It is unconfirmed if the local issue is connected to the wider UK problems with supply. BBC Northwest is reporting ‘large scale power cuts in Stockport and Ellesmere Port areas’, and issues are reported towards Chester and into Shropshire.

We’re aware of a power outage in the Ellesmere Port area, including in Great Sutton and Little Sutton. Our call handlers are unable to assist, please contact your electricity provider for advice. — Cheshire Police (@cheshirepolice) August 9, 2019