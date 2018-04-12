Machine gun cops round up escaped goats in tense Deeside standoff

‘Gun Cops’ from the Cheshire and North Wales Armed Alliance Unit were scrambled to reports of escaped goats on the A548 Shotwick Road at Deeside Industrial Estate this morning.

Billy the Kid and Co had made a break for it from their field on the Industrial Estate and were roaming loose on the road.

The taste of freedom didn’t last long, officers from the armed unit managed to corner the runaway herd.

Following tense but peaceful negotiations the bandit goats gave themselves up and were ushered back to captivity – no guns were used.

In an update on twitter a spokesperson for the elite unit said:

“Assisted with getting a herd of goats back into a field by Deeside Industrial estate after they had escaped onto the A548! Judging by their faces I don’t think they were too happy getting caught.”

Assisted with getting a herd of goats back into a field by Deeside Industrial estate after they had escaped onto the A548! Judging by their faces I don’t think they were too happy getting caught… #notjustguns pic.twitter.com/p6xuXNoj11 — Cheshire&NWales AAP (@CheshNWalesAAP) April 12, 2018

[The image of the armed police officers is a ‘file’ image and used to represent the armed alliance officers only and was not taken today!]