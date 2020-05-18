Deeside.com > News

Posted: Mon 18th May 2020

M56: Police appeal for witnesses after pedestrian dies following collision with HGV

Cheshire Police are appealing for witnesses after a pedestrian died following a collision with an HGV tanker in Cheshire early this morning.

Police were called to reports of a collision on the M56 in Cheshire, between junctions 12 and 14 at around 5.30am.

The motorway was closed eastbound for several hours while accident investigation work took place, it has since reopened but police have asked drivers to avoid the area for the time being.

A spokesperson for Cheshire Police said: “On arrival it was found that a HGV tanker, travelling in the direction of Runcorn, had been involved in a collision with a pedestrian.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the HGV was uninjured and liaised with officers at the scene.

As a result of the collision the M56 is currently closed eastbound while investigation work takes places at the scene.

Anyone who witnessed the collision, or anyone with any information which may aid the investigation, is asked to contact Cheshire Police on 101 quoting IML-707448.”



