Long live the local – MP David Hanson pledge to support pubs in Delyn

Published: Saturday, Oct 20th, 2018
Delyn MP David Hanson pledged his support for pubs in his constituency when he joined the British Beer and Pub Association in Parliament to learn about the positive impact pubs have on their local economy.

Mr Hanson met with Brigid Simmonds OBE, Chief Executive of the British Beer and Pub Association who told him the 95 pubs and 4 breweries in Deyn support 721 jobs directly and 943 through supply chains.

These businesses contribute £19.2m to the local economy and have collective introduced £2.2m in investment in Delyn.

 In Wales the figures stand at 3,215 pubs; 120 breweries – both securing 41,962 jobs – and bringing in £952.7m to the Welsh economy.

 David Hanson MP said: “Pubs have faced incredibly tough times of late. The dawn of cheap alcohol from supermarkets and people having to work longer hours to earn decent wages has meant that we all have less time to enjoy a drink in the local.

 “Pubs are important community hubs. They ensure that people drink responsibly and have somewhere to meet with friends and family. Without these hubs we would be socially poorer.

 “The figures that I was provided at the meeting also demonstrated the positive economic impact pubs and breweries have on the local economy. We cannot ignore an industry that brings with it £19.2m of revenue and £2.2m of investment. I want to see our pubs thrive and become the envy of Wales.”

