News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Long delays reported around Penymynydd due to temporary traffic lights

Published: Wednesday, Mar 4th, 2020
Share:

There have been reports of ‘Carmageddon’ this morning on the approaches to Penymynydd roundabout.

Temporary traffic lights are causing long delays to journeys, one person told us it was “taking people from Hope, 1hr 20 to get to Ewloe.”

 

Work is being carried by Openreach within the carriageway though John got in touch to say, “Lights in operation. Nothing happening.”

Latest traffic report for the area states: “Queueing traffic on A550 at A5118 Chester Road (Penymynydd Roundabout) In the construction area.

Temporary traffic lights are in operation, causing delays on all approaches to the roundabout.

Affecting traffic between Penyffordd and Dobshill.”

[Traffic map which predicts the how long it will take to pass through the congested area has given up and is quoting 4.5 hours to move 200 yards]

Work is scheduled to be finished today 4th March but we have asked Flintshire council for more info, if they have it.  

 

 

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com   (adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

LATEST NEWS:

Hawarden Estate loses appeal over plans to create visitor accommodation at historic village pub

Police & Crime Commissioner welcomes funding for extra Tasers – “everybody has the right to protect themselves from being assaulted”

Police chase ends in Sealand after police use stinger device to puncture car tyres

Staff at Toyota’s Deeside engine plant helped raise over £355,000 for charities and good causes in 2019

A494 Eastbound Carriageway closed at River Dee crossing until 4am (or possibly 6am depending on what you read)

Lancashire police are looking for a man with links to Mold who absconded from prison

M56: Very long delays following earlier collision involving a car and motorcycle

Flint Coastguard rescuers called to reports of person stuck in mud on Wirral beach

A549 between Dobshill and Buckley reopens following emergency repairs


© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn