Long delays reported around Penymynydd due to temporary traffic lights

There have been reports of ‘Carmageddon’ this morning on the approaches to Penymynydd roundabout.

Temporary traffic lights are causing long delays to journeys, one person told us it was “taking people from Hope, 1hr 20 to get to Ewloe.”

@DeesideDotCom Any idea whats causing carmageddon at Penymynydd? — welshornot (@welshornot) March 4, 2020

Work is being carried by Openreach within the carriageway though John got in touch to say, “Lights in operation. Nothing happening.”

Latest traffic report for the area states: “Queueing traffic on A550 at A5118 Chester Road (Penymynydd Roundabout) In the construction area.

Temporary traffic lights are in operation, causing delays on all approaches to the roundabout.

Affecting traffic between Penyffordd and Dobshill.”

[Traffic map which predicts the how long it will take to pass through the congested area has given up and is quoting 4.5 hours to move 200 yards]

Work is scheduled to be finished today 4th March but we have asked Flintshire council for more info, if they have it.