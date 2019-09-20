News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Long delays on the westbound A55 due to roadworks

Published: Friday, Sep 20th, 2019
Highways Wales – the Welsh Government highways agency – has warned drivers heading to the North Wales coast to plan ahead and ‘leave plenty of time for your journey’ due to congestion.

A huge queue has built up on the westbound carriageway from the roadworks at Junction 23, Llanddulas back down the A55 as far as Bodelwyddan.

Highways Wales tweeted:

“With warmer weather predicted this weekend please bare in mind that the #A55 will be extremely busy with the added congestion from the #A55 Kneeshaw Lupton works.

If you intend on travelling this afternoon please leave plenty of time for your journey.”

According to traffic data, there is six and a half miles of stationary traffic up to the Llanddulas roadworks with delays quoted at over an hour.

Work is taking place on the Kneeshaw Lupton underbridge on a 24 hours a day, seven days a week basis to ensure it is completed before the schools half term.

Due to the nature of the work which includes hydro-demolition and deck preparation, two-metre high boards have been installed with work taking place behind these. 

A 40mph speed restriction will be in place through the contraflow system whilst work is carried out.

 
 

 

