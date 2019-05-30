News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Long delays on the M56 eastbound following a crash involving two lorries

Published: Thursday, May 30th, 2019
There are delays on the M56 this afternoon following a collision involving two lorries between junctions 10 and 9

Latest traffic report for the areas states:

‘One lane closed and long delays due to accident , two lorries involved on M56 Eastbound from J10 A49 Tarporley Road (Stretton) to J9 M6 (Lymm Interchange).

Congestion to J12 (Runcorn).

Also slow westbound due to onlookers. Lane one (of three) is closed.

The vehicles are on the hard shoulder however there is debris in lane one. This is a separate accident to the one here earlier that cleared at around 15:15. Travel time is around 35 to 40 minutes’

