Long delays on the eastbound A55 towards Chester due to a collision at the Posthouse Roundabout

There are ‘severe delays’ on A483 Wrexham Road around A55 J38 (Posthouse Roundabout) due to a collision.

Congestion to J7 (Rossett) and also affecting the A55 both ways back to the M53 J12 (Chester) and also back to J35A (Broughton).

Update: Chester Road through Broughton is queuing as people divert off the A55 as is the A550 through Penyffordd.

Earlier Report: There are longs delays on approaches to the Posthouse Roundabout this morning due to a road traffic collision.

There is a four mile queue of traffic reported on the eastbound A55 stretching back past Broughton towards Dobshill.

There are five miles queuing of traffic in the opposite direction along the A55 back up to the M53.

It’s understood the incident took place shortly after 7:30am.

Traffic Wales states the collision has taken place on the A483 at Belgrave Northbound. “Long delays in the surrounding areas due to collision Emergency services are on scene.”

#A55 : Eastbound : J35A Warren/Broughton to J38 Chester : Incident : Delays #TrafficWalesAlert — North & Mid Wales (@TrafficWalesN) March 19, 2019

Latest traffic report for the area states:

“Long delays and partially blocked due to accident on A483 Wrexham Road both ways around A55 J38 (Posthouse Roundabout). Congestion to J7 (Rossett) and also affecting the A55 both ways back to J40 (Vicars Cross Interchange) and also back to J35A (Broughton). On the roundabout.

Affecting traffic on all approaches.”