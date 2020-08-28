Severe delays on the A55 and A494 following collisions

There are severe delays on the A494 and A55 this afternoon following two collisions.

One lane closed, long delays and queueing traffic for ten miles due to collision on A55 westbound between J33 A5119 Northop Road (Northop) and J32A A5026 (Pentre Halkyn).

Congestion to A494 from Queensferry approaching the A55. Lane two (of two) is closed.

Travel time is quoted at being over a one hour.





Collision travelling westbound on the #A55 between J32B Halkyn and J33 Northop (Flint/Mold). Lane two currently closed. Emergency services are on scene. This is causing heavy congestion in the area as well as the added holiday traffic. pic.twitter.com/kqjHsq2R5L — Traffic Wales North & Mid #KeepWalesSafe (@TrafficWalesN) August 28, 2020

Earlier report: There are long delays on the westbound A494 following an earlier collision.

Delays of around 40 minutes have been reported despite all lanes reopening.

There is also very slow traffic further up the A55 through Flintshire due to holiday traffic.

Latest traffic report states: “Queueing traffic due to earlier accident on A494 Aston Road Southbound (this is the westbound side) between Woodbank Junction (Shotwick / Birkenhead Turn Off) and A550 Gladstone Way (Queensferry / Sandycroft Turn Off).

Congestion to Hoylake Turn Off. Travel time is 40 minutes.

Not helped by the extra holiday traffic. All lanes have been re-opened.

Where Southbound A494 between A494 / A550 JWoodbank Junction / Woodbank Junction (Shotwick / Birkenhead Turn Off) and A494 / Aston Road / A550 (Queensferry / Sandycroft Turn Off)”