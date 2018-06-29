independent news and information website for the towns and villages which lie alongside the River Dee in north Wales, from Connah's Quay to the border with Chester.

Long delays on the A494 Eastbound in Queensferry following earlier collision

Published: Friday, Jun 29th, 2018
Update: All lanes have been re-opened.

Earlier Report: One lane closed and queueing traffic due to accident on A494 Eastbound in Queensferry between A550 and A548.

Lane one (of two) is closed just past the railway bridge.

A van and a car towing a boat are believed to be involved.

Latest traffic report states:

Queueing traffic due to earlier accident, three vehicles involved on A494 Northbound between A550 Gladstone Way / B5129 Chester Road (Queensferry / Sandycroft Turn Off) and A548 Sealand Road / B5441 Welsh Road (Drome Corner).

