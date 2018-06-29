Long delays on the A494 Eastbound in Queensferry following earlier collision

Update: All lanes have been re-opened.
Earlier Report: One lane closed and queueing traffic due to accident on A494 Eastbound in Queensferry between A550 and A548.
Lane one (of two) is closed just past the railway bridge.
A van and a car towing a boat are believed to be involved.
Latest traffic report states:
Queueing traffic due to earlier accident, three vehicles involved on A494 Northbound between A550 Gladstone Way / B5129 Chester Road (Queensferry / Sandycroft Turn Off) and A548 Sealand Road / B5441 Welsh Road (Drome Corner).
There is a three vehicle RTC just after the Queensferry on-slip eastbound. One lane is closed until recovery attends. There is heavy traffic in both directions, thank you for your patience. #A494 @NWPolice @DeesideDotCom pic.twitter.com/CftcUueP9t
