Long delays on the A494 Eastbound in Queensferry following earlier collision

Update: All lanes have been re-opened.

Earlier Report: One lane closed and queueing traffic due to accident on A494 Eastbound in Queensferry between A550 and A548.

Lane one (of two) is closed just past the railway bridge.

A van and a car towing a boat are believed to be involved.

Latest traffic report states:

Queueing traffic due to earlier accident, three vehicles involved on A494 Northbound between A550 Gladstone Way / B5129 Chester Road (Queensferry / Sandycroft Turn Off) and A548 Sealand Road / B5441 Welsh Road (Drome Corner).