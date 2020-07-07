Loggerheads and Moel Famau country parks are now back open.

Loggerheads and Moel Famau country parks are now back open.

Car parks at these locations – which have been closed since the start of lockdown – have also been opened.

Councillor Tony Thomas from Denbighshire Council said: “We are pleased to be re-opening our country parks once more after a significant period of closure.

It was a difficult decision to make, but we needed to follow strict Welsh Government restrictions and the closure of country parks was essential.





All communities have needed to make big sacrifices to help in the fight against covid-19 and for us that meant closing our popular sites.

We would like to thank people for their patience and understanding.

The majority of people have followed the restrictions and have stayed away from our scenic sites.

Our stunning countryside in the Clwydian Range and Dee Valley Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty is there to be enjoyed and we have recognised and felt people’s frustration at not being able to visit the places they love.

We would ask people thinking of visiting over the next few weeks to please plan ahead and bear in mind that not all facilities will be open – some visitor centres and some businesses remain closed for the time being until restrictions are further lifted.

We will manage the sites as carefully as possible, as restrictions on social distancing remain in Wales. We would respectfully ask that people continue to keep Wales and Denbighshire safe by adhering to social distancing measures and to follow any local restrictions or guidance issued by our teams working at the sites.

We will be monitoring the position carefully and would like to thank people in advance for their respect to our countryside and communities, to the safety of staff and other members of the public”.

The countryside code has also been revised in light of the coronavirus pandemic and visitors to the countryside are now asked to:

Respect other people

Consider the local community and other people enjoying the outdoors

Park carefully so access to gateways and driveways are clear

Leave gates and property as you find them

Follow paths but give way to others where it’s narrow

Protect the natural environment

Leave no trace of your visit, take all your litter home

Be careful with barbecues and don’t light fires

Keep dogs under effective control

Dog poo – bag it and bin it, or take it with you

Enjoy the outdoors