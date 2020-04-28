‘Lockdown remains in place and need to observe rules still important’ declares First Minister of Wales

Lockdown remains in place and the need to observe those rules is as important today as it was on the first day that they were introduced.

That was the message from First Minister Mark Drakeford, who reiterated the importance of adhering to the coronavirus restrictions during a daily press conference on Monday.

The reminder that people need to continue to stay at home other than for essential purposes comes following concerns that some are choosing to ignore the measures that have been in place since the end of March.

Over the weekend it was reported that a group of 10 people who travelled all the way to North Wales from London in order to take a walk in Snowdonia.

They were told to return home immediately and were escorted back to the A55 by road policing officers, before being reported for breaching the COVID-19 legislation.

There have also been reports of police breaking up parties and issues with some not maintaining social distancing when out and about.

Speaking today Mr Drakeford said that there has a pattern of increased activity across urban areas of Wales.

He said: “There are examples all across Wales, of course, but it’s been an urban more than a rural phenomenon.

“So my message to people in Wales is very clear, lockdown remains in place, the rules remain in place, the need to observe those rules is as as important today as it was on the first day that they were introduced.

“We’ve all got to go on playing our part making sure that the efforts we are making are not undermined by any movement away from them.

“I want the message to be clear. We are still in lockdown that applies to me, it applies to you. We all have to go on observing the rules and making that huge effort that we have made together.”

A similar message was shared by Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who marked his return to Downing Street this morning with an address to the public.

During his speech he warned of a second peak of infection if the measures are lifted too soon.

Mr Johnson said: “I ask you to contain your impatience, because I believe we are coming now to the end of the first phase of this conflict and in spite of all the suffering we have so nearly succeeded.

“”If you can keep going in the way you have, if you can help protect the NHS, then I have no doubt we will together beat this.”