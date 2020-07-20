Playgrounds, community centres and outdoor gyms will begin to reopen in Flintshire from today

Playgrounds, community centres and outdoor gyms will be able to re-open in Flintshire from today, Monday, July 20.

The move to reopen Flintshire’s 172 playgrounds, which have been shut since the start of lockdown in March, is part of the latest round of measures to ease restrictions and coincides with the start of the school holidays.

The re-opening community centres will help local authorities provide summer holiday play schemes and childcare, the Welsh Government has said.

On Friday First Minister Mark Drakeford said: “From Monday, playgrounds and outdoor gyms will be able to reopen. Community centres will be able to increase their activity, helping local authorities provide summer holiday play schemes and childcare.





“While the removal of these restrictions allows these places to reopen, it does not require them to. The specific timings for reopening may vary from place to place as owners take assessments and make any necessary changes.

“As we take these cautious steps, no one should make the mistake of thinking the virus has gone away. We could find our hard work quickly undone unless we all go on playing our part, every day, and in every way we can, to keep Wales safe.”

Flintshire Council has said it is working with local Town and Community Councils to reinstate some of the Flintshire Summer Holiday Play Schemes for the last two weeks of the summer holidays – 16 to 28 August.

These play schemes will be delivered in line with the latest Welsh Government and Public Health Wales guidance.

“Not all Town and Community Councils have been able to support this shortened provision this year, but a significant number have and plans are currently being finalised.”

“These schemes will be advertised on the Council’s website very shortly and promoted via the Flintshire Family Information Service to keep parents informed of where they are taking place and how they will operate.” A council spokesperson said.

The Welsh Government has previously asked a number of businesses to begin preparing to reopen from 27 July, if the conditions allow. These are:

– Close contact services, including nail and beauty salons and businesses providing tanning services, massages, body piercings, tattooing, electrolysis or acupuncture.

– Indoor cinemas, museums, galleries and archive services.

Tourist accommodation with shared facilities, such as camping sites. Opening would be from 25 July.

Reopening the housing market fully.

Provided the reopening of these sectors goes well and conditions allow, indoor opening for pubs, bars, cafes and restaurants will resume from 3 August, following the outcome of the next review of the coronavirus regulations.