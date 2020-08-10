Lockdown Changes: Swimming pools, gyms and leisure centres can reopen in Wales from today

Swimming pools, indoor fitness studios, gyms and leisure centres will be able to re-open today for the first time since lockdown measures were introduced in March.

Children’s indoor play areas will also be able to open their doors again as part of the latest changes to the coronavirus regulations in Wales.

However, areas such as ball pits, which cannot be easily cleaned, should remain closed.

One locally-owned fitness club will open its doors at 4am for those eager to get back in the gym after months away.





Énergie Fitness on Deeside Retail Park has spent the past few weeks getting ready for re-opening and has reconfigured the internal design layout to specifically meet the new Covid safety standards.

They will limit the number of people who are allowed in a club at any one time with members able to book 60-minute work out slots.

Joint manager Nathalie Stephens said: “We have gone above and beyond to ensure the club is safe, clean and fit for purpose for when we re-open.

The equipment has been spaced out appropriately with floor gridding to ensure distancing, five sanitising stations have been installed to ensure cleanliness is well maintained and safety signage has been displayed all around the club to keep people informed and aware at all times of the day.”

Aura Leisure which runs most of the leisure centres in Flintshire will begin a phased re-opening of its facilities.

Having been given the green light to reopen, Aura has said Jade Jones Pavilion Flint and Mold Leisure Centre will open the doors on today.

However, they will only reopen for gym and fitness class customers initially.

The swimming pools at Jade Jones Pavilion Flint and Mold Leisure Centre will open from 17 August but only for “lane and club swimming,” children’s swimming lessons will resume in September Aura has said.

More details here: http://www.deeside.com/aura-will-begin-the-phased-reopening-of-leisure-centres-and-gyms-in-flintshire-from-monday/

First Minister Mark Drakeford has urged businesses to follow the rules that apply in premises that have now re-opened and in workplaces.

Welsh law requires measures to be taken to minimise the risk of exposure to coronavirus on these premises. This includes ensuring that people maintain a two metre distance where possible and taking other measures to avoid close interaction; such as screens, face coverings and improving hygiene.

Information also has to be provided to customers and staff to help them understand what they need to do in order to stay safe on the premises.

The Welsh Government is strengthening the powers local authorities have to enforce these requirements. This enables enforcement officers to issue a Premises Improvement Notice to highlight breaches and specify measures that need be taken on premises to comply with the law.

Where a Premises Improvement Notice is not complied with, or if there is a serious breach, premises can be closed by issuing a Premises Closure Notice.

Where notices are issued signs will be displayed in a prominent place to inform people that improvement is needed or that a premises has had to close.

First Minister said: