‘Lock your cars’ warning from police after spate of thefts in Flintshire

North Wales Police are warning residents in Flintshire to lock their vehicles following a spate of thefts or attempted thefts in the past few days which involved unlocked vehicles.

There were four reports of thefts from vehicles in Connah’s Quay overnight on Sunday into Monday.

One incident was on Hornesby Close and two were on Florita Close.

Police say, cars entered appear to have been left unlocked, untidy searches were made, but “not much property of note was taken”.

An attempt on another car was made in Monet Close, a male was caught on CCTV camera’s trying car doors around 3am on Monday morning.

Police have said two lorry batteries were taken from a truck on Rowley Park in Shotton.

There were also reports of three thefts from vehicles overnight on Monday from Glan Y Don, Greenfield and Hafod Y Ddol in Mostyn, again all vehicles were insecure.

Posting an update this morning of the forces North Flintshire Facebook page, a spokesperson said:

“Unfortunately we appear to have two issues over the last couple of days.

We have someone who thinks it’s acceptable to steal items from vehicles.

That person will hopefully be dealt with today.

The second issue is that lots of people aren’t locking their cars at night.

In an ideal society it would be lovely to not need to take any measures, but until we get there, help us to help you! At least do the basics and lock your cars and houses.

Officers patrol all night but it only takes seconds for someone to open a door if it isn’t locked.”

Advice from North Wales Police.

Your vehicle is often your second greatest financial investment after your home.

The loss of your vehicle or its contents can be devastating, however, some simple measures can be taken to help protect it.

Don’t tempt a thief

When you leave your car, close all windows (including the sunroof) and make sure you lock the car, even if it’s only for ‘a couple of minutes’

Check that all the doors are definitely locked when you press the remote locking device

Never leave anything on display in your vehicle – a bag or coat can be enough to tempt a thief

Never leave identity documents such as credit cards, passports or driving licenses in the car, even if they’re hidden in the glove compartment. Don’t leave the vehicle documents in the car either.

Use security devices to deter a thief

If your vehicle doesn’t have electronic immobilisers, install a steering wheel lock – these are inexpensive and easy to fit

If you don’t have an alarm, get one fitted by a professional

Get a lockable petrol cap (some new cars have these as standard)

Keep your keys safe

When you leave the car always remove the key from the ignition and lock all doors – it only takes a few seconds for a thief to jump into your car and drive away

At home, never leave your car keys, or house keys, near a door or window. Some thieves use a fishing rod or magnet on a stick to steal them through the letterbox (learn more about car key safety).

When you’re out and about ensure your keys aren’t exposed – it’s all too easy to leave them on a counter top or in an open handbag

Parking

If you have a garage, use it. Always lock your car and your garage door. If you don’t have a garage, park on your drive or on a well lit street.

Thieves always like to steal from cars which are parked in places where they run the least risk of being seen. Avoid parking in places that are concealed from public view.

If you witness suspicious activity around vehicles, call the police on 101, or on 999 if a crime is in progress.